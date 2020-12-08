Police: Brownwood men arrested in unrelated disturbances

Steve Nash / Brownwood Bulletin

Two Brownwood men were arrested recently in unrelated disturbances, police said.

Donquese Taunnay Everett-Young arrest

According to an email from Brownwood police:

At 8 a.m. Monday, police Sgt. Brandon Miller met with a female complainant at the Law Enforcement Center regarding a report of a domestic disturbance. The woman alleged she was assaulted, choked, and threatened with a firearm by her live-in boyfriend.

Miller gathered statements from the victim and then drove to the couples’ residence in the 1400 block of Avenue E to meet with the suspect. The suspect opened the front door then immediately tried to shut it when he realized it was the police. He then attempted to flee further into the home and refused to listen to officers’ orders resulting in the deployment of an electronic control device. The suspect was then detained in handcuffs and identified as Donquese Taunnay Everett-Young, 31.

The investigation continued at this residence and a .45-caliber handgun was recovered. Everett-Young was arrested and transported to the Brown County Jail where he was charged with aggravated assault of a family member with a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, obstruction/retaliation and resisting arrest, police and Brown County Jail records state.

Everett-Young remained jailed Tuesday in lieu of bonds totaling $135,000.

Miguel Claudio arrest

Miguel Claudio, 41, remained jailed Tuesday in lieu of $75,000 bond in connection with a weekend stabbing.

Claudio was booked Sunday into the Brown County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, jail records state. Trevor Ray Ross, 25, received a non-life-threatening stab wound to his abdomen, police said.

According to an email from Brownwood police:

On Saturday, December 5, 2020, at approximately 9:35 p.m., officers responded to a report of an assault at a residence in the 100 block of Bowie Circle. While responding; officers learned that someone was stabbed, and the suspect was still at the residence.

Officer Steven Dekeratry arrived first and located the suspect walking down the road with a pocketknife in his hand. The male was detained and identified as 41yr old Miguel Claudio of Brownwood.

Several witnesses were located in the yard of the residence as well as the victim, who was identified as 25-year-old Trevor Ray Ross of Brownwood. Ross was briefly interviewed before being transported to Hendrick Medical Center-Brownwood where he was treated for a non-life-threatening stab wound to his abdomen.

Witnesses at the scene reported the suspect was at the residence of his girlfriend’s family. The suspect desired to leave the gathering and argued with his girlfriend about this. Eventually, the suspect was at the front door with his girlfriend, restraining her and pushing her out the door as she continually attempted to reenter the home.

Ross, seeing the pushing, approached and took the suspect outside and to the ground. Other members of this group separated the two and once they were both on their feet, the suspect rushed in with a pocketknife and stabbed the victim, police said.