Christian Life Commission and HPU partner to provide three $2,000 grants to Brown County organizations

Special to the Bulletin

As part of the Micah 6:8 Conference hosted by Howard Payne University in October, the Christian Life Commission (CLC) and HPU recently partnered to provide three $2,000 grants to community-based and faith-based organizations in Brown County. The grants will be used for projects that benefit the marginalized in the Brown County area and promote social justice.

Grant applications are currently open and must be submitted for review by Dec. 18, 2020. Visit www.hputx.edu/clcgrant to view the Request for Proposal (RFP) or contact Rachel Derrington-Bourke at rderrington@hputx.edu for more information.

Proposals will be reviewed by a committee of HPU personnel, with selections to be finalized by Dec. 31, 2020.

As described in the RFP, supported projects must include a focus in one of the following areas: faith-based relationship education, emotional intelligence training, life skills training, addressing food and/or housing insecurity, assisting with case management services or trauma-informed care implementation. The grants will also provide funding for internship opportunities for HPU students in conjunction with the recipient organizations’ projects.

“It is our hope and prayer that these grants can help organizations meet the needs of Brownwood, Early and the surrounding area during these difficult times, whether they are enhancing a current project or planting a seed for a new project,” said Derrington-Bourke.