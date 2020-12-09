Police: Man wounded in arm, another man arrested in drug-related shooting

Steve Nash / Brownwood Bulletin

A Brownwood man was shot in the arm Monday afternoon in what police described as a drug related shooting, and another Brownwood man was arrested in connection with the incident.

Demory Ardell Wilson of Brownwood, 28, was booked into the Brown County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police and jail records state.

Wilson was also arrested on bond withdrawal warrants for possession of a controlled substance and theft, as well as warrants for traffic offenses and failure to appear, jail records state. Wilson remained jailed Wednesday in lieu of bonds totaling $169,500.

According to an email from Brownwood police:

On Monday, December 7, 2020, at approximately 5 p.m., 911 dispatchers received a call of a shooting in the 1400 block of Beaver Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they located 31-year-old Philip Andreas Walker of Brownwood sitting on a front porch with a gunshot wound to his left arm. Walker initially reported that he was shot while exiting his vehicle at a nearby convenience store.

The Brownwood Fire Department and Lifeguard EMS assessed Walker’s injury and he was transported to the Hendrick Medical Center-Brownwood for further treatment.

The Criminal Investigations Division of the Brownwood Police Department initiated an investigation and gathered further evidence. It was believed a drug transaction occurred at an apartment in the 1500 block of Sunset Terrace. During this transaction, police believe Walker was confronted and shot by Wilson.

A search warrant was obtained and executed at that apartment and more evidence was located along with Wilson, who was initially arrested for four warrants our of Brownwood Municipal Court for traffic violations as well as a warrant out of Brown County for theft and, lastly, a warrant out of 35th District Court for a drug offense.

Wilson was transported to the Brown County Jail where he was interviewed and then charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.