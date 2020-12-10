Brownwood Chamber to host Santa Claus pop-up events

Special to the Bulletin

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting three Santa Claus Pop-up events in the month of December.

The community can come to Pat Coursey Park at 200 Center Street and take a picture with Santa. Events are:

• December 18 between 3-6 p.m.

• December 19h between 12-3 p.m.

• December 22 between 4-6 p.m.

Event goers will need to bring their own cameras to capture the moment with Santa.

The Brownwood Chamber of Commerce encourages social distancing and mask wearing at these events. There will be special distancing requirements when meeting Santa.

The Santa Claus Pop-Up events are sponsored by T-Mobile and Texas Rock Crushers.