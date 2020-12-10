COVID hospitalizations prompt economic rollbacks

Steve Nash / Brownwood Bulletin

The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department was notified by the state earlier this week that Trauma Region D — which includes Brown County and Abilene —exceeded the threshold of seven consecutive days of over 15 percent COVID hospitalizations.

The exceeded threshold of hospitalizations in the region has triggered business restrictions in accordance with Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Order GA-32, a press release from the City of Brownwood states.

According to the executive order, all businesses that were operating at a 75 percent occupancy are now required to be at 50 percent.

Bars are subject to Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) permit restrictions. The city defers to TABC for what is and is not allowed.

There are no changes to restrictions on Essential Critical Infrastructure Workforce, religious services, child care services and schools.

Brown County will remain under restrictions until the hospital region has seven consecutive days of 15 percent or less COVID hospitalization rate.

Bars are encouraged to contact TABC directly to determine what is required. Businesses are encouraged to refer to GA-32 directly for more information.

As of Wednesday, there were 408 active COVID cases in the county and 14 were hospitalized in Hendrick Medical Center — Brownwood, the health department reported.

The health department received 44 positive test results Wednesday, seven negative, and 26 recoveries.

There have been a total of 47 COVID deaths in Brown County.

Trauma Region D includes 16 counties: Brown, Callahan, Coleman, Comanche, Eastland, Fisher, Haskell, Jones, Knox, Mitchell, Nolan, Shackelford, Stephens, Stonewall, Taylor and Throckmorton.