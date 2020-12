Brownwood Bulletin

COMANCHE — Henry D. Adcock, 82, died Friday December 11, 2020.

He was born in Comanche on October 3, 1938 to Doyle and Delma Adcock. He worked for R H Fulton in Lubbock and Cross Plains Construction in Oklahoma.

He is survived by sisters, Nelda Devon and Dorothy Brodie; and brother, Levi Adcock.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial will be scheduled later under the direction of Comanche Funeral Home.