Public's input sought for memory book for retiring judge

Special to the Bulletin

From the staff of 35th Judicial District Judge Steve Ellis:

District Judge Stephen Ellis will be retiring on December 31, 2020, after a combined 44-year career of practicing law and serving as a prosecutor and Brown and Mills Counties District Judge.

Unfortunately, our initial plan to host a large celebratory gathering is not prudent during this global pandemic. Instead, there will be a memory book compiled for him.

If you have a memory, funny story, or well wishes that you would like to share, please send them at your earliest convenience, if possible, by January 1, in one of the following ways—

• Electronically to: steve.ellis.retirement@gmail.com

• Hand written notes can be sent to: Becca Whitacre

Re: Steve Ellis Retirement, 220 South Fourth Street Waco, Texas 76701

Thank you in advance for helping us celebrate and congratulate Judge Ellis on this momentous occasion. Your words will be such a gift!