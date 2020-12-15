BISD names teacher, staff for December spotlight

Special to the Bulletin

Congratulations to our December 2020 Spotlight teacher, Mary Lynn Blackwell! Ms. Blackwell is a second grade teacher at Woodland Heights Elementary School. She earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Tarleton State University in 1977 and graduated with a diploma in Computerized Accounting from Central Texas Commercial College in 1999. Ms. Blackwell first served Brownwood ISD as a teacher’s aide at Woodland Heights Elementary from 1988-1998. She returned to Woodland Heights as a certified teacher in 2005.

Ms. Blackwell is a very dedicated, hard-working teacher that puts time

and detail into all she does. She is a great team player and works hard to help her team be successful. She is always willing to step up if her teammates are out and

makes sure that their classrooms continue to run smoothly in their absence. Ms. Blackwell has a humble spirit and doesn’t seek praise or accolades.

Brownwood ISD is thankful to have teachers like Ms. Blackwell who go above and beyond taking care of their team and providing the instruction our students need to succeed.

Our Staff Spotlight honoree is Michele Alexander. Ms. Alexander is the receptionist at Brownwood High School (BHS). She holds a Master of Science degree from the University of North Texas in Library and Information Science, and a Bachelor of Science degree from Howard Payne University in Elementary Education. She has previously worked as an elementary teacher (Brownwood ISD), Marketing Director (Brownwood Regional Medical Center), and a teacher and librarian (Leander ISD). She has been at BHS since 2019, starting as an aide and later moving to the receptionist desk.

Ms. Alexander greets every visitor to BHS with a smile. Her warmth and

professionalism ensures visitors feel welcome at the school. Though she

has only been there a short time, staff and students at the school already look forward to her greeting them at the door each morning.