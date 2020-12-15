Brownwood ISD announces virtual Christmas programs

Special to the Bulletin

Christmas is quickly approaching, and in the spirit of the season, Brownwood ISD has announced virtual Christmas programs that are scheduled during the month of December.

This year the programs are going virtual with the performances pre-recorded and posted online. Due to copyright law, some videos may only be available during the scheduled time, so be sure to tune in!

Upcoming programs are:

• Northwest Elementary: Wednesday, December 16 https://www.facebook.com/NorthwestElementaryBwd/

• Woodland Heights Elementary — Wednesday, December 16 (by 4 p.m.) https://www.facebook.com/woodlandheightsbwd

• East Elementary — Christmas In Any Language, Friday, December 18 https://www.facebook.com/eastelementarybwd

• Coggin Intermediate School — Sixth Grade Bells and Choir performances December 14-16 https://www.facebook.com/cogginintermediate

• Brownwood Middle School — Choir, Thursday, December 17 (7 p.m.); band, Thursday, December 17 (8 p.m.) https://www.facebook.com/brownwoodmiddleschool

• Brownwod High School — Choir, Thursday, December 17 (7:30 p.m.), band and art, Thursday, December 17 (8:30 p.m.) https://www.facebook.com/brownwoodhs