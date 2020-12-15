Brownwood High School theatre students qualify for nationals

Special to the Bulletin

Brownwood High School theatre students recently participated in the 2020 Virtual Texas Thespians State Festival. Six of the Brownwood competitors qualified for nationals including BHS junior, Lilly Lee, who was awarded the honor of being ranked first in the State of Texas for Costume Construction.

“There were 3,500 students across the state that competed,” said BHS Theatre Teacher, Shannon Lee. “We are very proud of her hard work and accomplishments.”

“We had 18 students compete this year at the State Thespian level,” said Lee, noting the following student’s rankings and scores:

• Gillian Sapp, Alleson Jameson, Kelly Jones (Group Acting) - Ranking: "Good"

• Paislee Burney (Solo Acting) - Ranking "Good"

• Michael Hill and Jackson Tucker (Duet Acting) - Ranking: "Excellent"

• Kathryn Camp and Jillian Lambert (Duet Musical) - Ranking: "Excellent"

• Emily Haynes (Solo Musical) - Ranking: "Excellent"

• John Monson & Carson Hill (Duet Musical) - Ranking: "Excellent"

• Gillian Sapp (Texas Only Solo Dance Competition) - Ranking: "Excellent"

The following students all had "Superior" ratings and are national qualifiers:

• Lilly Lee (Costume Construction) – Ranking: "Superior" - Perfect Score & Student Showcase Ranked 1st in the State

• Claire Clayton (Hair & Makeup Design) – Ranking: "Superior" - Perfect Score

• Carlee Richardson (Marketing Design) – Ranking: "Superior" - Perfect Score

• Trina Wheeless (Costume Construction) – Ranking: "Superior"

• Kate Yantis (Solo Musical) – Ranking: "Superior"

• Emmagrace Quillin (Solo Musical) – Ranking: "Superior"