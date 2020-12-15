Brownwood ISD announces holiday card design contest winners

Special to the Bulletin

Two winners have been selected for the 5th Annual Brownwood ISD Holiday Card Contest.

One design from elementary and one from secondary was selected as winners of the contest.

Coggin Intermediate School fifth-grade student Jayzlee Stevenson and Brownwood High School senior Jenica Villalpando submitted the winning entries that will be used for the official BISD card. This is the third consecutive year Villalpando has produced a winning entry.

BISD Superintendent Dr. Joe Yound instituted the contest in 2016 to highlight the talent of BISD students, while creatively sending out holiday wishes from BISD personnel.

Each year, BISD students are encouraged to enter the contest by producing an original piece of art. Each campus then has the opportunity to submit a selection of designs as finalists to be considered in the voting process. BISD administrators, the Board of Trustees, as well as the district’s Leadership and Learning committee members all cast votes for the winning designs.