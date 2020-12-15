Coggin Intermediate honors local first responders with hero parade

Special to the Bulletin

On Wednesday, December 9, Coggin Intermediate students and staff lined the streets around the school to honor local first responders as they drove by in a parade of emergency vehicles with sirens blazing. Students waved, cheered, and held up signs they created to thank the various emergency response heroes. School staff also passed out goody bags put together for the first responders.

"For the past two years, Coggin Intermediate School has held a 'Hero Walk' where the students thank and cheer on our local first responders as they walk through the hallways of our campus. Due to COVID and the need for social distance, we decided to take our Hero Walk outside in the form of a parade," said Coggin Intermediate School Assistant Principal, Ann Fowler. "We invited our local heroes to come in their work vehicles and drive through our campus while students stood along the parade route with signs thanking and supporting our first responders for the work they do in our community. At the end of the parade route, we gave each of our heroes goody bags as a small token of our appreciation for their participation in the parade and the very important work they do to keep Brownwood and surrounding towns safe."

"We had a wonderful turnout of first responders in our first-ever Hero Parade; the Sherrif's department, SWAT team, Brownwood PD, Early PD, Lifeguard Ambulance Service, Brownwood Fire Department, and a parent nurse," noted Fowler. "Coggin Intermediate School students and staff thank all of our local heroes for joining us so we can show them how much they mean to our community."