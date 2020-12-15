Officer responds to call for help: 'He has a knife to me'

Steve Nash / Brownwood Bulletin

Early Tuesday morning, a Brownwood police officer stepped inside a home after hearing a woman's call for help.

"He has a knife to me," officer Shade Tidwell heard from inside the home.

"Yeah," a man responded.

Tidwell entered through the home's open door, where he found a woman with non-life-threatening stab wounds, police said. Tidwell arrested Stephen Martinez, 50, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Brown County Jail records state.

Martinez, whose previous arrests include two felony DWI arrests, remained jailed Wednesday in lieu of $100,000, jail records state.

According to an email from Brownwood police:

At approximately 12:15 .m. Tuesday, Brownwood Police Communications received a phone call from a male who believed someone was trying to kill him.

Officer Shade Tidwell responded to the home in the 500 block of Victoria and met with a male resident outside the home. While standing with this male, Ofc Tidwell overheard a faint, female, voice from inside the residence; asking for help.

The front door was open, and the female voice continued asking for help and stated that she was stabbed. Tidwell entered through the open door and again heard the female inside an interior room state that “he has a knife to me.”

A male voice inside the same room responded ‘yeah’ to her claim.

Tidwell entered the room and observed 63-year-old Loida Torres sitting on the floor; covered in blood. Blood was also pooling on the floor beneath her. A male, 50-year-old Stephen Rene Martinez, was lying on the bed behind her; with a knife close by.

Tidwell was able to secure Martinez and secure the scene for medical personnel.

Tidwell interviewed Martinez, who allegedly admitted to causing the injuries to Torres, poice said.

Medical staff located three stab wounds to Torres but believed there to be more. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Torres was transported to the Hendrick Medical Center-Brownwood for treatment. Mr Martinez was arrested and transported to the Brown County Jail with the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.