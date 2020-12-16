Holiday Trail of Lights set at Greenleaf Cemetery

Steve Nash / Brownwood Bulletin

Cemeteries are not just a place to reflect on the past, they remind us to keep the present in perspective — John Llewelyn in “A Cemetery Should Be Forever.

The Fourth Annual Holiday Trail Of Lights at Brownwood’s Historic Greenleaf Cemetery takes place this year on December 18, 19, 20 21 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Enter through the Highway 377 South gate next to Sterling Monument and exit through the Old Center Street Gate.

There is no entry fee but donations are welcomed and appreciated.

"The Greenleaf Cemetery Association board and staff would like to invite everyone out this weekend as we celebrate the holidays and honor and remember those laid to rest at Greenleaf," Steve Harris, president of the Greenleaf Cemetery Association board, said via email.

"A drive through the illuminated trail offers the opportunity to reflect on the lives of those who came before and helped make our area unique and special. From builders of sturdy and beautiful downtown buildings, to barbers, bakers, bankers, and more, the folks responsible for the building of a better Brownwood/Brown County Texas are laid to rest at Greenleaf. The Holiday Trail of Lights is a great time to reflect on our past, our present, and our future and the importance of holiday celebrations near and far."

Sponsors & Community Partners:

KOHLER, Landmark Life, Brownwood Municipal Development District, Dale Nix/Roberts & Petty, Kirk Family Funeral Home, Davis Morris Funeral Home, Blaylock Funeral Home, Citizens National Bank, Draco’s Janitorial & Auto Detailing, Inc. , Sterling Monument, Heartland Funeral Home, Steves’ Market & Deli, Reed Memorial and KOXE/KBWD.

Special thanks to the

City of Brownwood and the City of Early!

If you would like to help Greenleaf Cemetery with a financial donation, please do so in one of the following ways:

Make checks payable to Greenleaf Cemetery.

Mail your check to

Greenleaf Cemetery

P.O.Box 455

Brownwood, Texas 76804-0455

Or donations by credit card can be made by calling our office at (325) 646 6919.