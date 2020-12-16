Three indicted following traffic stop of stolen vehicle

Steve Nash / Brownwood Bulletin

The December session of the Brown County Grand Jury returned multiple indictments against three Brownwood residents who were arrested when police stopped a stolen vehicle occupied in August.

According District Attorney Micheal Murray’s office, those indicted were:

• Hayden Cox, 18, theft of firearm, possession of a controlled substance and unauthorized use of a vehicle

• David Havens, 24, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest

• Ashley Ellis, 36, possession of a controlled substance.

According to an email earlier from Brownwood police:

The evening of Aug. 11, Brownwood police and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office were aware of a stolen vehicle. A marked patrol unit attempted to stop the vehicle, and the driver fled in the vehicle for a short period. A passenger fled on foot and was located a short time later.

Police recovered items including a stolen firearm and methamphetamine, police said.

Others indicted by the November and December sessions of the grand jury were:

Joshua Wayne McBride, possession of a controlled substance, abandoning or endangering a child

Matthew Keith Horn, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance

Aaron Jacob Inman, unauthorized use of a vehicle

Christine Hawke Quigley, possession of a controlled substance

Terre Anne Gandy, evidence tampering, possession of a controlled substance

Ricardo Alcorta, possession of a controlled substance

Ari Nicole Harden, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

Travis Joseph Lawson, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

Brandon Russell Lawson, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

Shawn Colton Garcia, endangering a child, assault against a pregnant person, assault family violence — occlusion

Alexis Tompkins, possession of a controlled substance

Gorge Eustulio Rivera, possession of a controlled substance

Brittney Meador, possession of a controlled substance

Nicole Rene Lancaster, possession of a controlled substance

David Wayne Cockroft, possession of a controlled substance

Tyrell Lee Organ, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

Justin Darrell Cupps, possession of a controlled substance

Chelsea Marie Belvin, possession of a controlled substance

April Lea McCann, possession of a controlled substance

Denise Christine Sandahl, possession of a controlled substance

Andrew Michael Vasquez, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, theft of firearm, unlawful possession of firearm by felon

Kelly Lauren McCarty, possession of a controlled substance

Fernando Narvaez, evading arrest

Mark Herman Kast, DWI,

Ethan Hutchins, possession of a controlled substance, evidence tampering

Matthew Guerra, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

Joshua Kaine Hamlett, possession of a controlled substance

Robert Michael Benson, possession of a controlled substance

Robert Oliver Parmer, failure to register as a sex offender

Kristopher Allen Roe, failure to register as a sex offender

Chris Fisher, possession of a controlled substance

Brooklyn Michelle Hogrell, aggravated assault of a public servant