Three indicted following traffic stop of stolen vehicle
The December session of the Brown County Grand Jury returned multiple indictments against three Brownwood residents who were arrested when police stopped a stolen vehicle occupied in August.
According District Attorney Micheal Murray’s office, those indicted were:
• Hayden Cox, 18, theft of firearm, possession of a controlled substance and unauthorized use of a vehicle
• David Havens, 24, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest
• Ashley Ellis, 36, possession of a controlled substance.
According to an email earlier from Brownwood police:
The evening of Aug. 11, Brownwood police and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office were aware of a stolen vehicle. A marked patrol unit attempted to stop the vehicle, and the driver fled in the vehicle for a short period. A passenger fled on foot and was located a short time later.
Police recovered items including a stolen firearm and methamphetamine, police said.
Others indicted by the November and December sessions of the grand jury were:
Joshua Wayne McBride, possession of a controlled substance, abandoning or endangering a child
Matthew Keith Horn, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance
Aaron Jacob Inman, unauthorized use of a vehicle
Christine Hawke Quigley, possession of a controlled substance
Terre Anne Gandy, evidence tampering, possession of a controlled substance
Ricardo Alcorta, possession of a controlled substance
Ari Nicole Harden, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
Travis Joseph Lawson, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
Brandon Russell Lawson, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
Shawn Colton Garcia, endangering a child, assault against a pregnant person, assault family violence — occlusion
Alexis Tompkins, possession of a controlled substance
Gorge Eustulio Rivera, possession of a controlled substance
Brittney Meador, possession of a controlled substance
Nicole Rene Lancaster, possession of a controlled substance
David Wayne Cockroft, possession of a controlled substance
Tyrell Lee Organ, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
Justin Darrell Cupps, possession of a controlled substance
Chelsea Marie Belvin, possession of a controlled substance
April Lea McCann, possession of a controlled substance
Denise Christine Sandahl, possession of a controlled substance
Andrew Michael Vasquez, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, theft of firearm, unlawful possession of firearm by felon
Kelly Lauren McCarty, possession of a controlled substance
Fernando Narvaez, evading arrest
Mark Herman Kast, DWI,
Ethan Hutchins, possession of a controlled substance, evidence tampering
Matthew Guerra, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
Joshua Kaine Hamlett, possession of a controlled substance
Robert Michael Benson, possession of a controlled substance
Robert Oliver Parmer, failure to register as a sex offender
Kristopher Allen Roe, failure to register as a sex offender
Chris Fisher, possession of a controlled substance
Brooklyn Michelle Hogrell, aggravated assault of a public servant