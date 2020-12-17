Brownwood council OKs incentive to develop parking lot

Steve Nash / Brownwood Bulletin

Brownwood City Council members approved an incentive earlier this week of up to $18,027 to reimburse Steven McCrane for a parking lot development at 508 N. Center.

Council members in approving the action ratified earlier action by the Brownwood Municipal Development District board.

Steven and Matthew McCrane recently purchased the old Shaw Laundry building located at 508 N. Center. They plan to redevelop this property into Shaw Marketplace in keeping with the history of the building.

The business plan is a blended model of a small business incubator and an indoor/outdoor market, council member were told. Potential tenants could rent a small space inside the facility to have regular hours of operations. It would work as a great transition from some homebased businesses or smaller businesses in other towns that want to have an easy entry point into the Brownwood market, council members were told.

The municipal development district board approved a Building Improvement Incentive Program grant in October.

The McCranes have requested assistance in paving of an empty lot they own adjacent to the building for parking.

Staff informed the McCranes that if the BMDD were to participate, the parking lot would have to be available for parking by the general public. The area around the courthouse square has been problematic for years for businesses located nearby. This new parking lot would greatly help alleviate some of the parking issues and benefit multiple businesses in the area as well as the Brown County Museum of History.

The McCranes received a quote to pave the parking lot from Martin Earthworks for $36,054.

Since much of the parking issues in the area are created by vehicles parking for courthouse business, staff has requested that Brown County participate in this request by splitting the cost of the public parking development.