Brownwood hospital expects vaccine as early as next week

Steve Nash / Brownwood Bulletin

The Brownwood hospital expects to receive 600 doses of the Moderna COVID vaccine as early as next week.

Hendrick Medical Center — Brownwood announced via email:

On Monday, Hendrick Health announced that Hendrick Medical Center’s main campus in Abilene was expecting to receive the Pfizer vaccine this past week, and would begin to vaccinate healthcare workers in Abilene soon thereafter. Hendrick Medical Center in Brownwood is expected to receive 600 doses of the Moderna vaccine as early as next week.

Vaccination is not mandatory for employees, but is strongly encouraged. As outlined by the state, the hospital's employees and credentialed providers who are at the highest risk of coming into contact with COVID-19 patients are among the first tier to be vaccinated.

While the Moderna vaccine requires cold storage, it does not require the minus-158 degrees Fahrenheit that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine requires. This vaccine will be given in two doses, with the second dose administered 28 days later to grant an estimated 95 percent immunity.

The hospital continues to encourage the practice of wearing masks, social distancing, handwashing and other measures to be safe.​