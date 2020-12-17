Woman arrested after officers run narcotics search warrant

Steve Nash / Brownwood Bulletin

EARLY — A woman remained jailed Thursday on multiple charges after law enforcement officers ran a search warrant at an Early residence Wednesday and seized narcotics, police said.

Child Protective Services removed a 1-year-old child from the woman's care, Brownwood police said via email. Officers with the Brownwood and Early police departments and Brown County Sheriff's Office had information indicating narcotics were being sold from the home, police said.

Jasmine Cobbin, 29, was booked into the Brown County Jail on charges of child abandonment/endangerment, possession of marijuana over 4 ounces under 5 pounds, two charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and two charges of possession of a controlled substance, Brown County Jail records state.

According to an email from Brownwood police:

At approximately 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, officers with the Brownwood Police Department, Early Police Department and Brown County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search/arrest warrant at a residence in the 100 block of Northline Drive in Early.

This warrant is the culmination of a months-long investigation into the sale of methamphetamine in Brown County. An individual was reported to be selling methamphetamine and other various drugs from the residence at all hours of the day and night, police said.

During the execution of the warrant, suspected illegal substances were discovered which included more than a half-ounce of Ecstasy, approximately 5 ounces of marijuana, under 2 grams of methamphetamine and multiple grams of more than a dozen prescription pills, police said.

At the conclusion of the warrant service, Cobbin was arrested.

The child endangerment charge was due to illegal substances allegedly being used and sold in the child's presence, police said.