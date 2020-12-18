BHS inducts 60 new members into National Honor Society

Special to the Bulletin

Brownwood High School (BHS) has published a Virtual Induction Ceremony honoring 60 new members of the Eisenhower Chapter of the National Honor Society.

BHS students that were inducted into the Eisenhower Chapter of the National Honor Society included: Seth Adkins, Annie-Klein Allgood, Stephanie Arreola, Cally Bell, Troup Bishop, Gracie Emily Boswell, Weston Burns, Marisa Campos, Alyssa Cantwell, Brianna Castaneda, Claire Clayton, Kaya Cox, Zac Ellis, Michael Felts, Vincent Floyd, Olivia Fowler, Brianna Garcia, Hailey Garza, Mariah Geltz, Hunter Glass, Tessa Goodwin, Nick Grace, Lexie Greer, Ashlyn Harris, Bella Hernandez, Carol Ann Hetzel, Elias Huerta, Jackson Huff, Riley Johnson, Watts Jones, Lillian Jonescue, Naysa Leach, Armani Lopez, Mia McCorkle, Bryson Monroe, Caitlyn Moody, Rylah Morgan, Seth Oines, William Odell, Chelsea Partida, Sonora Petty, Cameron Phipps, Atticus Porter, Arianna Quenomoen, Victoria Ramos, Sophia Roman, Judith Romero, Mya Salazar, Gillian Sapp, Riley Soto, Ceasar Rodriguez, Joshua Schwing, Brandon Still, Quentin Thompson, Dusty VanHuss, Abigail Wade, Kylie Wooten, Kathleen Yantis, Samantha Yoder, and Eugene Zuniga.

Current officers for the Eisenhower Chapter of the National Honor Society are Carlee Richardson (President), Ava Sparks-Hansen (Vice President), Elbijana Thaqi (Secretary), Sarah Reeves (Treasurer), and Preslee Maxfield (Public Relations).

The virtual induction video can be viewed online at https://www.brownwoodisd.org/nhs2020.