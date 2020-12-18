Fair association board striving for safe event next month

Steve Nash / Brownwood Bulletin

The 2020 Brown County Youth Fair is less than a month away — Jan. 10-16.

Brown County Fair Association president Bryan Senkirik recently posted a message about the upcoming fair on the association's Facebook page. The message states:

Brown County Fair Association Board of Directors are working diligently to make this year's Brown County Youth Fair as safe as possible for each participant and their family.

The Brown County Youth Fair will be held January 10-16, 2020 with the culminating event of crowning our 2021 Miss Brown County and our Premium Auction being held on January 16, 2021 at the Brown County Fair Barns.

The Brown County Fair Association strongly recommends that each participant and visitors wear a mask and social distance as much as possible.

There will be hand washing stations placed around the barns for everyone to sanitize their hands. Restrooms are available to wash hands and it is recommended to wash hands at least a minimum of 20 seconds with antibacterial soap.

The Brown County Fair Association appreciates everyone's cooperation and hopes everyone has a great show.