Pecan Valley Kiwanis, Brookshire's, key club working together to help community

Special to the Bulletin

Once again this year, the Pecan Valley Kiwanis Club, in partnership with Brookshire’s Foods and the Early High School Key Club, is gathering food, assembling boxes and delivering Christmas Boxes to those in our community that just might need a little help having a Merry Christmas.

The Pecan Valley Kiwanis Club take a lot of pride in giving back to the community, and we are very appreciative of those who make our efforts possible by supporting our club through participating in our fund raisers.

Thanks Jordan Gomes, Brookshire’s Brownwood store manager, and the Early High School Key Club for their contributions to this project. Without them it would not have been possible.

Our prayer is that those receiving boxes will see the love of Christ in this Christmas season. To learn more about the Pecan Valley Kiwanis Club, check out our Facebook page, Pecan Valley Kiwanis Club | Facebook