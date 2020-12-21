90 COVID positives, five deaths reported Monday in Brown County

Steve Nash / Brownwood Bulletin

The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 90 positive COVID-19 test results Monday and five deaths, Brownwood city officials said.

There were 420 active COVID cases as of Monday and 15 hospitalized in the Hendrick Medical Center — Brownwood.

Additionally, the health department received 98 recoveries and 51 negatives.

The five deaths were:

• A female in her 90's from a nursing facility

• A male in his 80's from a nursing facility

• A male in his 70's from a nursing facility

• A female in her 60's not from a nursing facility,

• A female in her 80's from a nursing facility. ,

Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) COVID-19 mobile testing team will be in Brownwood from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28 at Gordon Wood Stadium in Brownwood.

Registration and scheduling is available at www.GoGetTested.com.

Results are available in 48-96 hours.

Texans who are 65 years old and older, and those who are at least 16 with certain chronic medical conditions will be next in line for the COVID-19 vaccine, the Texas Tribune reported, citing the Department of State Health Services.

The vaccine, which arrived in Texas last Monday, has so far only been available to front-line health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities, the Tribune reported.

Hendrick Medical Center reported earlier the Brownwood hospital expects to receive 600 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week.