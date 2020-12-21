Brownwood Bulletin

Wednesday, Dec. 23

Alzheimer’s Association Support Group meets from 2 to 3 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of every month at Redstone Park Retirement and Assisted Living, 2410 Songbird Circle. For more information, call Janie Harper at (325) 643-9056, or Alzheimer’s Association North Central Texas Chapter (325) 672-2907 or 1-800-2723900.

The May TEEA Club meets at 1:30 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of the month. New members are welcome at the club house. Anyone interested in a new quilters club around May call Carol Nelson at (254) 259-3851.

All supplies are provided for class. Instructor is Claudette West, and she can be reached at (512) 940-1713.

Early First United Methodist Church will hold a free family dinner and youth fellowship. The dinner will be held at 6:30 p.m. with pre-school and kindergarten kids attending fellowship from 6 to 6:30 p.m. and youngsters ages 6 through 18 attending fellowship from 7 to 8 p.m.

Kidz for Christ, open to children age 3 through the sixth grade, takes place at Early First Baptist Church from 5:30 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday. Bible study, missions study, scripture, memory, fun games, and a light meal served each week. The church welcome your children to this fun time of learning about God's love. Contact Pam McCullough at 325-642-1833 or pamela_nell@yahoo.com for more information.

The Brownwood Rotary Club meets at noon every Wednesday at the Brownwood Country Club.

Grand Starz Bingo starts at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Sponsored by Brown County Toys for Kids and Rustic Moon Lodge.

Awana Bible Club for ages 3 through sixth grade meets from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Coggin Avenue Baptist Church. For more information, visit the church’s website at www.cogginchurch.org.

The Salvation Army Service Center of Brownwood Loaves and Fishes program is open from noon to 1 p.m. weekdays serving a hot lunch at 403 Lakeway Drive. Everyone is welcome. Come by at 11:45 a.m. for a short devotional held daily prior to the lunch. Call the Salvation Army at (325) 646-5369 for information.

The Good Samaritan clothing room and food pantry are open from 1 to 5 p.m. at 305 Clark Street.

The Apostolic Church and Tim Lareau hold a Bible study at Gate One Inn on the Brady Highway at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.

Bangs Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays in the Housing Authority Community Center at 406 E. Spencer Street in Bangs.

Brownwood Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 8 to 9 p.m. daily at 700 E. Baker Street. Call (325) 646-5842 for information.

The Browntowner Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 a.m., noon, and 6:30 p.m. (women’s meeting) at 502 W. Austin Avenue. For information, call (325) 646-4144.

New Way Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. daily at 602 W. Commerce Street.

Experience Works provides paid training for employment for those ages 55 and older. We pay you to learn new skills. Liz Cox at 325-203-0536 or visit 1500 Dublin Street in Brownwood between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Thursday Dec. 24

New Hope Clubhouse in Brownwood is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Our doors are open to any adult whose life has been interrupted by mental illness. Come visit us at 2911 Avenue E (Brownwood Community Church) and look for our sign. Call 325-998-8725 or visit our website www.centraltxclubhouse.com for more information.

The Kiwanis Club of Brownwood meets at the Brownwood Country Club, 5875 County Road 225 at noon every Thursday excluding Thanksgiving. Your first visit lunch will be on us. Call Jerry at (325) 998-5551 or visit our Facebook page Kiwanis Club of Brownwood for more information.

The Pecan Valley Kiwanis Club meets at Taquito Millonario, 1020 Early Blvd, at 6:30 a.m. each Thursday, except Thanksgiving. First visit, your breakfast is on us. Call (325) 998-2058 or visit the Pecan Valley Kiwanis Club's Facebook page for more information.

The Brown County Democrats will meet at 5:30pm. on the fourth Thursday of each month at the Early Chamber of Commerce building.

The McDaniel Extension Education Club meets the 2nd and 4th Thursday of each month at The Bangs Community Center. Call 325-203-0049 or 325-752-6402.

The Pecan Valley Republican Women will meet at 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Brownwood Country Club every fourth Thursday of the month.

High Mesa Cowboy Church, located at 1100 High Mesa, is now open every Thursday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. for a prayer meeting.

Lakeside Christian Center will be showing a Christian DVD tonight at 6 p.m.

Celebrate Recovery meets every Thursday at 7 p.m. at Coggin Avenue Baptist Church’s Family Life Center. All who are struggling with life’s hurts, habits or hang-ups are invited to attend. For more info call Stacy at 325-642-3085.

The 279 Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets every Thursday at 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church 5751 Highway 279 across from Potters Industries. Call 432-661-9625 for information.

SilverSneakers free fitness classes for adults 55 and older are held at 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays every week at Coggin Avenue Baptist Church, 1815 Coggin Avenue. For more information call (325) 642-3049 or visit their website at www.silversneakers.com. All equipment provided. Have fun and move to the music through a variety of exercises designed to increase muscle strength, range of movement and activities for daily living. A chair is used for seated exercises and standing support. This class can be adapted by the student depending on their fitness level and abilities. It is suitable for beginning to intermediate skill levels.

Grand Starz Bingo starts at 7 p.m. Thursdays (nonsmoking). Sponsored by Brown County Toys for Kids and Rustic Moon Lodge.

Bring Everyone In the Zone support group meets from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Building 1, Room 133, at Texas State Technical College (TSTC), 305 Booker Street. The group is for anyone who has served in the military and/or their family members. All veterans and active duty members, guard and reserve members, dependents and surviving spouses are encouraged to attend. For more information, contact Clarence Hobbs at (325) 642-1246, or go to http:// www.cflr.us.

Women’s Winner Circle Peer Support Group meets from 5 to 6 p.m. at 408 Mulberry Street in the Center for Life Resources Building. Winner Circle Peer Support will meet from 6 to 7 p.m

Brownwood Al Anon Family Group meets from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 400 C.C. Woodson. Call 325-647-6233 for more information

Brown County Museum of History is housed in two buildings downtown — the old jail at 212 N. Broadway and the center across the street at 209 N. Broadway. We have several large artifacts inside like a one-room schoolhouse and a log cabin. We have interesting forefathers like Greenleaf Fisk and William Welcome Chandler. There are women like the first optometrist in Texas and the author of ‘A Ship of Fools,’ who lived in Brown County. The kids zone demonstrates to the younger generation about communications, paleontology and more. Open at 10 a.m., admission is $3, children 5 and under are free. Call (325) 641-1926 for inquiries or to set up a tour on special days.

Experience Works provides paid training for employment for those ages 55 and older. We pay you to learn new skills. Contact Liz Cox at 325-203-0536 or visit 1500 Dublin Street in Brownwood between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The McDaniel Extension Education Club meets the 2nd and 4th Thursday of each month at The Bangs Community Center. Call 325-203-0049 or 325-752-6402.