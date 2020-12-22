Police: Money stolen from ATM at Early bank

Steve Nash / Brownwood Bulletin

EARLY — The Early Police Department released information Tuesday about the theft of money from an ATM at an Early bank in the early morning hours.

According to an email from Early police:

At approximately 4:55 a.m., an Early Police Department officer observed a suspicious vehicle behind the Mills County State Bank in the 400 block of Early Boulevard. The officer was also notified of an ATM alarm at Mills County Bank about the same time.

Officers located a vehicle that had been used to break into the ATM machine behind the bank. The vehicle had been left behind at the scene. Officers from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and Brownwood Police Department assisted in searching the area, but no one was located.

It was also learned the vehicle had been stolen from an apartment complex in Brownwood earlier in the night. An undetermined amount of money was taken from the ATM.

Currently, the Early Police Department and the FBI are working together and following leads in the Theft. If anyone has information regarding this incident or may have seen something around the area, they are asked to contact the Early Police Department at 325-646-5322.