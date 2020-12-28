Mobile home, house damaged in fires

Steve Nash / Brownwood Bulletin

Brownwood firefighters responded to structure fires Sunday and Monday that heavily damaged a house and a mobile home. No one was injured in either fire.

Monday morning, a fire began in bedroom in a single wide mobile home in the 3300 block of Stephen F. Austin. The fire displaced a man and a woman and their adult daughter.

One of the females was in the mobile home when the fire began, and she made it outside safety.

Fire Capt. James LeMond, who will become assistant chief of fire prevention/investigations — the job formerly known as fire marshal — on Jan. 13, said more investigation needed to be done to determine the cause.

“We’re going to have to go back in there and look around and see what we can find out,” LeMond said. “We’ve got some ideas.”

The fire Sunday in the 1800 block of Seventh Street was caused by the “carelessly discarded smoking material,” current Assistant Chief of Fire Prevention/Investigations Buddy Preston said.

The fire started on the front porch and migrated inside, Preston said.

“A male was inside,” Preston said. “He heard something and he opened the front door. The fire was on the front porch and migrated in when he left the door open and exited the house through the back door. He took the dog and went out the back.”

Preston said he was preparing to write reports on two additional fires, at the Oakwood Apartments on Dec. 22 and a vacant house in the 1600 block of Third Street on Dec. 24.

The Oakwood Apartments fire was caused by “something left cooking on the stove,” Preston said.

The cause of the fire on Third Street is undetermined. The house was frequented by transients and homeless people who sought refuge from the weather, Preston said.