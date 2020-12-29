Seven new COVID deaths reported in county over five days

Steve Nash / Brownwood Bulletin

The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received reports of seven additional COVID deaths and 87 positive cases from Dec. 24-28, for a total of 471 active cases. Sixteen COVID patients were hospitalized as of Monday.

A total of 68 COVID deaths have been reported in Brown County. The average age of the deaths is 78.

Those are among the numbers released Monday by the City of Brownwood.

The seven new deaths are:

• A male in his 80's not from a nursing facility

• A female in her 80's from a nursing facility

• A male in his 90's from a nursing facility

• A male in his 80's not from a nursing facility

• Two females in their 90s from nursing facilities

• A male in his 70's from a nursing facility.

Additionally, there were 72 negative reports and 68 recoveries from Dec. 24-28.

For updated case counts and additional information: www.brownwoodtexas.gov/health

Brown County is among the 248 Texas counties where doses of COVID vaccine have been administered.

According to the state's Workbook COVID 19 dashboard, 249 individuals have received one dose. Two doses are required for full vaccination.

The vaccination is currently available to "frontline and vulnerable populations due to limited supply" the website states.

Hendrick Medical Center — Brownwood received 600 doses of the Moderna vaccine last week, the hospital reported