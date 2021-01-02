Mike Smith sworn in as district judge

Brownwood Bulletin

Mike Smith was sworn in New Year's Day as judge of the 35th Judicial District, which comprises Brown and Mills counties. Steve Ellis, who retired as judge after 24 years on the bench, swore in Smith on the courthouse steps. Smith was accompanied by his wife, Brownwood High School principal Lindsay Smith, and their two children, Lucy and Hank. Brown County Judge Paul Lilly announced earlier he would swear in constables Troy Henderson, Michael Isbell, Roy Parrack and Robert Mullins on New Year's Day. [Photos by Heather Nix]