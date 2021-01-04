Family medicine physician joins AccelHealth

Special to the Bulletin

AccelHealth CEO, Esther Taylor is proud to announce Dr. Charles Childers, DO has joined the AccelHealth Medical Team. Dr. Childers is a Family Medicine Physician and comes to AccelHealth with over 31 years of experience. He has served 22 of those years with the Department of Veterans Affairs in Brownwood, Texas. He is Board Certified in Family Practice by the American Osteopathic Board of Family Physicians. Dr. Childers is a US Navy Reserve Physician, serving since 05/1989.

When asked why he choose to join AccelHealth, Childers said, “I joined the AccelHealth team after committing the decision to prayer following the invitation to join AccelHealth. I moved to De Leon shortly after release from Navy Active Duty in 1992, and I’m excited about the return to service to a united community of wonderful and friendly people. AccelHealth is frankly an amazing, well-organized organization that centers on teamwork, with an all-staff commitment to provide the best and most up-to-date healthcare.”

Esther Taylor stated “We are thrilled with the arrival of Dr. Childers and his vast experience in family medicine. Dr. Childers is a great addition to our team, bringing exceptional, sincere, compassionate, and disciplined patient care to our communities. AccelHealth is committed to providing exceptional healthcare to the communities we serve, and Dr. Childers is the epitome of such care.”

