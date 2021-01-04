Police: Two arrested following disturbances

Steve Nash / Brownwood Bulletin

Brownwood police released reports Monday of unrelated disturbances New Year’s Eve and early New Year’s Day that led to two arrests.

According to emails from Brownwood police:

Joel Slayton arrest

At 12:20 a.m. Friday, officer Kris Salazar was dispatched to a large fight in the area of Beaver Street close to the old Gomez restaurant.

Salazar located a disturbance in a club parking lot in the 700 block of West Commerce. Several citizens were restraining a man Salazar police identified as Joel Slayton, 29.

As Salazar exited his patrol vehicle, the man freed himself from the ground and began walking to the rear of the building. As the man turned the corner, he began running, ignoring Salazar’s instructions.

Salazar ran after the man, following him across a creek bed and in the woods toward the Dublin Street Apartments. Salazar was able to catch up to the man, who at one point turned aggressively toward Salazar, prompting Salazar to deploy his taser.

The man continued to resist and try to swing and punch Salazar.

Eventually the man was arrested. Due to the physical altercation prior to officer’s arrival, Slayton was transported to the Hendrick Medical Center-Brownwood where he was treated and released.

Slayton had a parole warrant for his arrest. In addition to the warrant, was charged with assault by touch and assault causing bodily Injury for his action prior to officer’s arrival and for evading detention.

Alicia Peeples arrest

At 7:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a Quail Creek Road residence on a domestic disturbance. The calling party reported an intoxicated female was punching a male inside the home.

When officers arrived, they met with other family members and witnesses who informed officers that the female suspect was behind the residence, attempting to leave. Officers met with the suspect at the rear of the residence and identified her as Alicia Kay Peeples, 41, of Blessing, Texas.

The woman was very agitated and yelling about not being allowed back into the garage. Officers were told the woman was consuming whiskey throughout the day and acting so aggressive toward the family that they hid the remaining alcohol from her.

Police said an argument began, which turned physical when the woman began slapping, punching and kicking her father. She was eventually pushed out the front door but went around the home and entered the rear door where she punched her mother.

Peeples was arrested and charged with two counts of assaulting a family member, resisting arrest and endangering a child, police said.