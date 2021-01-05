Brownwood Bulletin

Dorothy Godfrey, 89, of Blanket died Thursday, December 31, 2020. Private family services were held on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 in the Rock Church Cemetery under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home.

She was born to John and Drucella Edwards on September 19, 1931. She married Claud Godfrey on August 25, 1948. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Claud Godfrey; sons, David Godfrey, Grant Godfrey and Norman Godfrey, all of Blanket; daughter, Claudia Harding of Blanket; brother, Angus Edwards of Comanche; sister Joy Hesse of Longview; 14 grandchildren; 31 great- grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death her parents, sister and grandson.

Condolences can be made at www.heartlandfuneralhome.net