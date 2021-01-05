Fish fry fundraiser to benefit youth fair

Special to the Bulletin

The Veterans of Foreign War Post 3278 and Auxiliary will hold a fish fry fundraiser to benefit the Brown County Youth Fair Friday, Jan. 8 at the post, located at 2300 Stephen F. Austin in Brownwood.

Delivery stars at 10:30 a.m., and dine-in is from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Meals, which are $10 a plate, will consist of fried fish, coleslaw, hush puppies, beans and relish.

Advance orders can be made by calling the VFW at

325-646-8113 before Friday.

Free Delivery will be available in the Brownwood and Early areas beginning at 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. or you are welcome to come to the post and have lunch.

For delivery of meals call 325-646-8113