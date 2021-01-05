Texas hospitals offer tips for people seeking vaccine

Special to the Bulletin

AUSTIN — Working around the clock to treat the sickest COVID-19 patients and vaccinate as many people as possible, Texas hospitals urge the public to heed hospital protocols for accessing the COVID-19 vaccine to help streamline the vaccination process, the Texas Hospitals Association said in a press release.

Texas hospitals encourage the public to consider these “dos and don’ts” to access the COVID-19 vaccine.

Do:

• Do your research. Go online and check your doctor, local hospital, local pharmacy or local health department’s website and/or social media for vaccine availability information.

• Be patient. Know that vaccines are only available in limited quantities and that vaccinations for certain populations, especially health care providers and first responders, take precedence. · Check your eligibility. The Texas Department of State Health Services’ Vaccine Web page explains who is eligible to receive a vaccine and when.

• Understand there is regional variability. Some regions may have vaccine available while others may not.

Don't:

• Just show up. Please do not arrive at your health care providers office looking for the vaccine or information.

• Assume your local provide has vaccine available or that you can be vaccinated right away.

Vaccine availability still is in limited supply for the general public. Texas hospitals are eager to vaccinate as many people as possible as soon as possible. In addition to launching an unprecedented vaccination effort, hospitals are grappling with daily record-breaking COVID-19 hospitalizations and are fighting to save the lives of the sickest, most vulnerable Texans.

“We’re in this together, and we’re asking folks to be mindful of an organized approach. Health care workers are moving as fast as possible to get shots in arms,” said Ted Shaw, THA president/CEO.

Texas hospitals ask members of the general public to be conscientious in their pursuit of vaccination and do their part to ensure an organized approach that paves the way for vaccinating the people of Texas as quickly as possible.