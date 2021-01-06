Havins Unit correctional officer dies from COVID

Steve Nash / Brownwood Bulletin

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) announced the death of a Havins Unit correctional officer that is connected to the COVID-19 virus.

Randall Sims, 57, died Sunday in a Fort Worth hospital, the TDCJ announced. He had worked for the department for more than 27 years and was a 1983 graduate of Mullin High School.

Sims' funeral will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 10, 2020, in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in the Duren Cemetery in Mills County.

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice:

57-year-old Correctional Sergeant Randall Sims had over 27 years of service with TDCJ and was assigned to the Havins Unit in Brownwood. He tested positive for COVID-19 on December 19, 2020 and was hospitalized at a Fort Worth hospital on December 27, 2020. He died in the hospital January 3, 2021.

“Randall Sims was more than just a long-time public servant he was a mentor to many,” said TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier. “TDCJ is a family but the Sims family is TDCJ as his family members also work here for the agency. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of them at the Havins Unit and beyond. Randall Sims legacy will live on as will his memory.”

“Being a mentor is not easy, but Randall Sims was the best,” said Havins Unit Senior Warden Angela Chevalier. “Randy was always positive, funny, smiling, playful and willing to help in any and every way. His legacy will live on as an example of a correctional professional and a leader who embodied the TDCJ values of integrity, courage, commitment and perseverance every day until his last.”

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has had 33employees who have died in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.