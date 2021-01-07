300 vaccine doses distributed to three nursing homes

Steve Nash / Brownwood Bulletin

Brown County has received the deliveries of approximately 300 COVID -19 vaccinations in the last two weeks and have been distributed to three of the nursing homes in Brown County, a press release from Brown County Judge Paul Lilly's office states.

Additional vaccinations will be allocated for the other nursing homes in the County as they arrive. The arrival date for those vaccines is unknown.

Brownwood/Brown County Health Administrator Lisa Dick said the nursing homes that received the vaccines "comes through another avenue than (Texas Department of State Health Services) or the health department.

"It was contracted separately or administered separately from the group that we're getting. It came through more like private pharmacies that (state health services) and the nursing home facilities contracted with. I know a couple of people in nursing homes that said they have gotten vaccines for their residents and staff. And we know that more are upcoming."