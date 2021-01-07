Atmos makes $10,000 donation to Brown County United Way

Special to the Bulletin

Rochel Ditmore, public affairs manager for Atmos Energy, presented a $10,000 check to Bradlee Dodds, executive director of the Brown County United Way.

“Atmos Energy is pleased to be able to provide extra funds this year to the Brown County United Way,” said Rochel Ditmore. “We know that 2020 has been a difficult year for everyone and we hope that this will help the families and children in the Brown County community.”

“We appreciate Atmos Energy & their employee’s continued commitment and support of the Brown County United Way and our community,” said Bradlee Dodds

Atmos Energy’s goal this year is to focus on programs to help children read at grade level by 3rd grade and to help fight childhood hunger.