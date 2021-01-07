Brown County 4-H news and updates

Brownwood Bulletin

DATES TO REMEMBER

January 9 – Brown County Youth Fair Workday 1:00pm – 4:00pm at Youth Fair Barns

10 – 16 – 2021 Brown County Youth Fair

18 – Extension Office Closed for Martin Luther King Jr Day

26 – Consumer Decision Making Workshop & Informational Meeting

NEED HELP CLIPPING YOUR SHOW ANIMAL??

If you are going to need help clipping your show animal for the Youth Fair, please contact the Extension Office and schedule a date and time. We will begin clipping animals January 10th & 11th. If you need to borrow clippers, blower, blocking table, etc. please contact the Extension Office. We have a limited number of these items so if you borrow them, we need them back within 24 hours. ALSO, IF YOU CURRENTLY HAVE EQUIPMENT CHECKED OUT IT NEEDS TO BE RETURNED BY MONDAY DECEMBER 21st. If you have any questions, please contact the Extension Office.

4-H LIVESTOCK PROJECT CHECKS

If you already have your 4-H livestock project and would like for the agents to come, check on your project please contact the Extension Office to schedule an appointment.

FINAL OPPORTUNITIES TO PARTICIPATE IN A BROWN COUNTY FAIR ASSOCIATION WORKDAY

Youth are required to work and sign in to be eligible to receive their premium check from the Brown County Youth Fair. This is your chance to give back to the fair!

January 9th 1-4pm - Youth Fair Barns and Home Ec Building.

There will be two more workdays scheduled after the show.

EXHIBITOR REQUIRED WORKDAYS-

Appropriate attire is mandatory, which will be jeans (long pants) and closed toed shoes. In the event you were unable to participate in at least one of these workdays you must write a one-page essay as to why you were unable to attend and present it in person at the February board meeting to the entire board of directors for consideration.

CONSUMER DECISION MAKING

Consumer Decision Making educates participants on becoming smart shoppers, making sound decisions, and public speaking. If you are interested in Consumer Decision Making or finding out more information about this project, we are hosting a workshop and informational meeting on Tuesday, January 26th. This will either be in person or virtual. Please contact us if you are interested in attending.

TEXAS FARM BUREAU SCHOLARSHIPS

Texas Farm Bureau is offering several scholarship opportunities provided by Texas Farm Bureau. Three of the available scholarship programs are for high school students who have not yet graduated:

TFB District Scholarship – (39 scholarships available at $1,000 each) & (13 scholarships available at $1,500 each)

TFB Young Farmer & Rancher High School Scholarship – (13 scholarships available at $1,000 each)

TFB Dick Mitchell Memorial Scholarship – (1 scholarship available at $1,000)

The scholarship application process is online through a portal called https://my.texasfarmbureau.org/Default?ReturnUrl=%2fHome. All information for the scholarships can be found on the Texas Farm Bureau website under the Youth Opportunities page. This includes deadlines, individual scholarship rules, eligibility, awards and the to MyTFB. The direct link to the Youth Opportunities page is

http://texasfarmbureau.org/youth/youth-opportunities/

All students applying for the above scholarships must be a member of a Texas Farm Bureau family, with membership remaining current during the duration of the scholarship. To become a Texas Farm Bureau member, go to the following link: https://my.texasfarmbureau.org.

Click on “Don’t have a Membership” located within the “Sign Up” box on the MyTFB website.

All scholarship applications must be submitted online no later than midnight March 5, 2021. All applicants will be notified of the results by May 3, 2021

2020-2021 Texas 4-H Opportunity Scholarship

The Texas 4-H Youth Development Program and the Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation is once again pleased to offer to our senior high school 4-H members and current college students the opportunity to apply for an Opportunity Scholarship through the Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation. This year Texas 4-H members can apply for scholarships in three areas, baccalaureate, courageous heart, and technical. Former Texas 4-H members will be able to apply for scholarships through the collegiate scholarship program. Information can be received through the Brown County Extension Office or downloaded from the Texas 4-H Foundation website at: https://texas4hfoundation.org/

February 15, 2021 — Final draft due

April 2021 — Interview selection notification

May 23-25, 2021 —We hope to have face to face interviews but if we are still under strict guidelines, applicants should be prepared to submit a video interview.

If you would like more information on the training's or scholarship,contact Nick Gonzales.