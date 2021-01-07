Brownwood ISD observes School Board Recognition Month

Special to the Bulletin

Brownwood ISD will join 1,024 school districts throughout Texas to celebrate January as School Board Recognition Month.

“Our team of school board trustees are highly focused on making difficult decisions for our district,” said Brownwood ISD Superintendent, Dr. Joe Young. “They are volunteers with significant responsibility in our community: educating our children. Celebrating School Board Recognition month is one way to say thanks for the work they do year-round, all without pay.”

Serving as a link between the community and classroom, school board members are elected to establish the policies that provide the framework for public schools. Board members serving Brownwood ISD are: Michael Cloy (Board President), Roderick Jones, Sr. (Board Vice President), Dr. Lisa Fowler (Board Secretary), Tim Jacobs (Parliamentarian), Diane Thompson, Codie Smith, and Eric Evans.

“The past year has been challenging for our nation, community, and district. It’s more important than ever for us to support public education and our leaders,” added Dr. Young. “Take some time to tell school board members ‘thank you’ for caring for our children and giving back to the community.”