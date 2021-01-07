Early chamber names business of the month for December

Brownwood Bulletin

The Early Chamber of Commerce awarded Center for Life Resources as December Business of the month!

Center for Life Resources was established in 1970 after a long-range planning by several community advocates, for individuals living with a mental health condition.

The Center provides a variety of services in the Counties of Brown, Eastland, Coleman, Comanche, San Saba, Mills, and McCulloch for individuals living with a mental health condition, Individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, and substance use. Our Early Childhood Intervention (ECI) program also extends out to the counties of Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Gillespie, Mason and Menard.

Some of the services we provide are, adult mental health, children’s mental health, substance use services, peer support, autism services, and services for individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities. CFLR also provides a 27/7 Crisis hotline at 1-800-45807788. Call any time day or night.

If you are feeling overwhelmed by COVID-19? Counselors are ready to listen and offer free mental health support. Call 325-646-5939 or email ccp@cflr.us

Give CFLR a call at 325-646-9574 or visit their website (cflr.us) to learn more about what services they can provide.

