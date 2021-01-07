Health department receives additional vaccine for '1A' group

Steve Nash / Brownwood Bulletin

The Brownwood-Brown County Health Department has received an additional 100 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for individuals in the 1A group — front line health care workers and first responders — for distribution, the City of Brownwood posted Wednesday on its Facebook page.

"As soon as the Health Department or the Hospital receives more, we will notify you here and through the local media," the post states. "We respectfully request you not call the hospital or Health Department about vaccine availability, as phone lines are currently dedicated to caring for COVID residents."

In late December, the Brownwood hospital received about 600 doses of the vaccine for the 1A group.

Brownwood/Brown County Health Administrator Lisa Dick has said she'd hopeful Brown County will receive doses next week for people in the group known as 1B — those 65 or over or who have immune-compromising health conditions.

Speaking by phone Thursday morning, Dick said she has not yet seen whether Brown County will be on the list to receive vaccines for 1B next week. But, Dick said she's still hopeful that the health department will learn by the end of this week or early next week that the county is on the list.

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine and distribution schedule, visit: http://www.brownwoodtexas.gov/578/COVID-19-Vaccine