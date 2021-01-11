Martin Luther King Jr. observance will be Monday Cecil Holman Park

Steve Nash / Brownwood Bulletin

The observance of Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, will be at a new location to follow COVID guidelines.

The observance, sponsored each year by Revitalizing Our Community (ROC), will be at the Cecil Holman Park basketball courts to practice social distancing and adhere to COVID guidelines, ROC board member Harold Hogan said.

Howard Payne University president Dr. Cory Hines will be the speaker.

In previous years, the event has been held at the Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza at the intersection of West Commerce Street and Austin Avenue.

Masks are mandatory inside the event but not outside the fence, Hogan said.

Mayor Pro Tem Draco Miller and ROC founder wants to thank everyone for their support, attendance and always making this event so successful,” Hogan said.

Hines, a 1997 graduate of HPU, was named president at a special meeting of the university’s Board of Trustees on March 18, 2019. His first official day in office was April 1.

Hines, a native of Gainesville, Texas, earned the Bachelor of Arts degree in religious education from HPU in 1997. He pursued graduate work at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, where he earned the Master of Arts degree in Christian education in 2000, and Dallas Baptist University, where he earned the Doctor of Philosophy degree in leadership studies – higher education in 2012.

Prior to his return to HPU, Hines served as an administrator at Dallas Baptist University. During his years at DBU, he held various leadership roles as vice president in the areas of enrollment, advancement, graduate affairs, external affairs, and alumni and community relations.