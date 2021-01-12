Fashion show kicks off Brown County Youth Fair

Steve Nash / Brownwood Bulletin

The 2021 Brown County Youth Fair began with the fashion show in the Home Economics Division Monday night, followed by animal judging Tuesday.

Animal judging began Tuesday morning with breeding lambs, with breeding goats and breeding swine scheduled later Tuesday.

Wednesday morning, animal judging begins with market lambs, followed by market goats and market swine.

The Bulletin will publish results when they are available.

At the fashion show Monday night:

• Taylor Simpson, the daughter of Lisa and Brad Simpson and an eighth-grader at Early Middle School, was crowned Junior Miss. She was the fair association's first Princess in 2018.

Taylor will show steers, heifers, pigs and participate in crafting and sewing.

• Bentley Till, the daughter of Kelly Till. and a home-schooled fifth-grader, was crowned Princess. Bentley loves to ride horses. She runs barrels, rodeos, and has her own pony business where she breaks, trains, and sells ponies all over the United States.

She will be showing lambs, horses, and home economics projects at the youth fair this week.

• Top models were Lillie Brandstetter (senior division), Cyndea Wilson (junior division) and Taylor Simpson (intermediate division).