Police: Body found partially inside GSM donation bin

Steve Nash / Brownwood Bulletin

Brownwood police released information Monday about a man found dead at the Good Samaritan Ministries Donation Center.

The death was accidental, police said.

Police did not release the name of the man, a Brownwood resident in his late 50s.

According to an email from Brownwood police:

At 10:40 a.m. Monday, officers with the Brownwood Police Department, Brownwood Fire Department and Lifeguard EMS were dispatched to 200 W Chandler, Good Samaritan Ministries Donation Center, regarding a report of a deceased person at a donation bin. The caller believed she observed a male "hanging: from the bin door.

Upon arrival, officers observed a male victim with his head and upper body trapped inside the bin’s donation door. It appeared that he was deceased for some time; possibly since the early morning hours.The deceased is a white male, in his late 50’s who resides in Brownwood.

Information is still being gathered and this remains an active investigation.