Police ID man found dead at GSM donation center

Steve Nash / Brownwood Bulletin

Brownwood police identified the man found dead Monday at the Good Samaritan Ministries Donation Center as Patrick Michael O’Conner, 58, of Brownwood.

"It appears that Mr O’Conner was attempting to retrieve items from the Good Samaritan donation bin when he became trapped in the bin door," Brownwood police said via email.

"Items were gathered at the scene and information is still being process. This remains an active investigation and detectives are investigating all possibilities but all information to this point, indicates a tragic accident."

Police extend sympathy to O'Conner's family, the email states.

The Good Samaritan donation center is at 200 W. Chandler.

Police, the fire department and Lifeguard Ambulance were dispatched to the donation center at 10:40 a.m. Monday on a report of a deceased person at a donation bin, police said in an earlier email. The caller believed she observed a male "hanging" from the bin door.

Upon arrival, officers observed a male victim with his head and upper body trapped inside the bin’s donation door, police said. It appeared that he was deceased for some time; possibly since the early morning hours.