HPU's Central Texas Community Band to begin spring rehearsals

Special to the Bulletin

Howard Payne University’s Central Texas Community band is set to begin spring rehearsals Monday, Jan. 18. Rehearsals will be held in the band room of HPU’s Davidson Music Complex each Monday evening from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Participation in the band is open to any Brown County-area musicians from high school age to senior adults. The band will perform a concert at the end of HPU’s spring semester that will feature pieces ranging from marches, popular music and Broadway selections.

Frank Nelson, assistant professor of music and director of bands at HPU, is the director of the band.

“Maybe it has been a few years since you have played,” said Nelson. “This is a great time to shake the dust off that old instrument, have at it and join the fun.”

For more information, contact the HPU Band Office at (325) 649-8502 or e-mail Frank Nelson at fnelson@hputx.edu.