Charlie M. Barnett, age 90, of North Lake Brownwood passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at home surrounded by his family.

A Celebration of Charlie’s Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 16, 2021, with Bill Slaymaker officiating; private family interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.

Charlie was born on February 20, 1930, to Charlie E. and Ailene (Ashcraft) Barnett in Cuthand, Texas. He joined the United States Navy in January of 1948 and was a deep-sea diver and Boatswain’s Mate First Class serving in the Korean War. He retired from the Navy in February of 1971, after proudly serving for 20 years. After the Navy, Charlie became a duty sheriff, working for a few different agencies including, Abernathy Sheriff’s Department, Lubbock Sheriff’s Department, and Cross Plains Sheriff’s Department where he eventually retired from.

Charlie loved playing golf with his buddies. He also loved his family.

Charlie is survived by his daughter, Michelle McDaniel and husband Steven of May; 4 sons, Dale Barnett of San Antonio, Charlie Barnett II of Florida, Bobby Lee Barnett and wife Kathy of Florida, Mike Barnett and wife Kathleen; 25 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; 5 sisters, Tonie Thaden and husband Ron of Lubbock, Mary Ann Meredith of Lubbock, Linda Joyce Veitch of Chandler, Billie Ruth Calhoun and husband John Henry of Burnett, Martha Joe Gholson and husband Jimmy of Burnett; and 1 brother, John Frank Barnett and wife Linda Kay of OK. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie E. and Ailene Barnett; 2 brothers, Jackie Lynn Barnett, Bobby Willis Barnett; 2 sisters, Bonnie Pearl Gholson, Lavon Moore; granddaughters, Stacy Barnett and Chantay Blankinship.

