Online vaccine contact list available for residents

Steve Nash / Brownwood Bulletin

While no COVID vaccine is available yet in Brown County for the "1B" group — individuals 65 or over or who have underlying health conditions — the City of Brownwood is taking names for a contact list as the county waits for doses.

A "Covid-19 Vaccination List" is available on the city's web page and Facebook page. Citizens can fill out basic contact information online.

"Local supply is currently limited and vaccine administration is based on state guidance which can be found on the Department of State Health Services website," an informational paragraph states.

"Please enter your contact information in order to be notified when COVID-19 vaccines are available. This form will serve as a contact list to be used by the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department when there are vaccines available for qualifying groups. The Health Department may share this list with local providers who have vaccines in order to expedite vaccine distribution."

The paragraph goes on to explain, "submitting information on the contact form does not guarantee a person and/or organization vaccines nor does it place individuals in a “queue”. Additionally, repeated submissions and calls inhibit our ability to respond in a timely manner. Please only submit when appropriate and only submit one per person/organization."

Brownwood/Brown County Health Administrator Lisa Dick told Brownwood City Council members Tuesday, "“the health department does not have any doses. There are a couple of other places in the community that may have those. The hospital will be receiving doses and I think their plan is to finish up with first responders.

"We did receive 100 doses last week and that’s what we did. Our first responders and medical care professionals see multiple people every day that are in that 65 or above or that some type of underlying health condition, chronic health condition so we don’t want that group of people giving it to someone who’s more vulnerable. So we feel like that’s the smartest thing for our community.”

The Brownwood hospital was to receive an additional doses for front line medical workers and first responders, Dick told council members.

“We definitely have people that want it.” Dick said.

On Wednesday, Jan. 3, the health department received 48 positive COVID-19 test results, 26 negative, and 36 recoveries three deaths: a male in his 70's not a resident of a nursing facility, a female in her 80's not a resident from a nursing facility and a female in her 80's from a nursing facility.

There were 25 hospitalized in Brown County as of Wednesday and a total of 625 active cases.

As of Wednesday, Brown County currently showed 716 people vaccinated with 1st doses of the two-dose vaccine and 21 people vaccinated with both doses.