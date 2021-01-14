Brownwood Bulletin

Wayne Stewart, 75, of Brownwood ded Monday, January 11, 2021. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at the Cross Plains First Methodist Church at 1:00 PM, Saturday, January 16, 2021 officiated by Kevin Morton.

He was born April 25, 1945 to Cleaton Elton and Wanda Jeanette Stewart in Gonzales County, Texas. He worked as an educator and principal for over 37 years and later worked at United Supermarket. He was a member of Cross Plains First Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Bobbie Jo (Sims) Stewart of Brownwood; daughter, Brittany Poulter of Abilene; son, Randy Stewart of Abilene; step daughter, Stephanie Scevers; brother, James Stewart of Raynes, LA; grandchildren, four grandchildren; and two step- grandchildren,

He was preceded in death by his first wife, and a granddaughterr.

Online condolences, tributes and memorials can be shared with the family at www.heartlandfuneralhome.net