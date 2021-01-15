Brownwood ISD names January Spotlight teacher, staff

The Brownwood school district named its Spotlight teacher and staff member for January.

Amber Evans teaches 7th grade Math at Brownwood Middle School. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from Howard Payne University in 1997 and is a certified teacher. Ms. Evans has been at Brownwood Middle School since 1997.

Amber Evans is a rock solid teacher who has that "it" factor. She is able to reach and grow students on all learning levels. Her students are eager to participate and feel safe asking questions or offering input in discussions. She manages to show each and every one of them attention and encouragement every day, which is no small feat considering she has well over 100 of them in her 7th grade Math and Pre-AP Math classes.

Phil Tobias is a Pre-K Teacher’s Aide at Northwest Elementary. He holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Illustration from the University of North Texas. Prior to joining Brownwood ISD, Mr. Tobias’ work experience included a part-time position as an Advocate at The Ark Domestic Violence Shelter in Brownwood as well as a night staff position at New Horizons foster home in Goldthwaite. He has served Brownwood ISD as an aide since 2015.

Mr. Tobias has the utmost patience and kindness towards all students,

and they love to talk to him in the hallway when he has morning duty. He

has silly songs he sings as they walk down the hall together, and he

really gets to know the students by chatting with them and asking

questions. His working relationship with the Pre-K teachers is phenomenal. He helps out around the campus whenever needed and is also considered the resident artist.