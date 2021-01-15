MLK Day: 'Just shine as Americans'

Steve Nash / Brownwood Bulletin

Guests at the Martin Luther King Jr. observance Monday morning in Brownwood can be expected to be treated to pleasant weather and speakers including Howard Payne University president Dr. Cory Hines.

The National Weather Service is forecasting abundant sunshine and a high temperature of 69 degrees Monday.

The annual observance, hosted by Revitalizing Our Community (ROC), begins at 10:30 a.m. and has been moved to a new, larger venue to adhere to COVID-imposed social distancing guidelines. The observance will be at the Cecil Holman Park basketball courts at Cordell and Hall streets.

In previous years, the observance has been at the Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza at the intersection of West Commerce and Austin Avenue.

Masks are mandatory inside the fence.

"We all want Brownwood to be proud," ROC board member Harold Hogan said. "We all want to just shine as Americans."

The Brownwood High School band will play the National Anthem.

The observance will be "short and sweet," ROC founder Draco Miller said. "It will not be long."

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday in the United States marking King's birthday. It is observed on the third Monday of January each year. King's birthday is January 15.