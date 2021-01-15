'Save Our Shelter' challenge to benefit animal center

Special to the Bulletin

Local businesses are being challenged to participate in a fundraiser to benefit the Corinne T. Smith Animal Center.

It's called the Save Our Shelter Challenge, and Leona Cleveland, director of the animal center, explained via email:

Citizens National Bank of Brownwood heard that the Corinne T. Smith Animal Center has been struggling financially and wanted to do something to help. The bank noted the tremendous strides the shelter has made toward the humane treatment of the homeless animals of Brown County and recognize that without donations, the shelter will have trouble operating in the future.

In appreciation, the bank presented Corinne T. Smith Animal Center with a check for $500. The bank has also issued a formal challenge to other local Brown County businesses to match or exceed their donation to the Corrine T. Smith Animal Center. This challenge is called the Save Our Shelter Challenge and can be followed on the Corinne T. Smith Animal Center's Facebook page.

Cleveland has been the center's director since May 2020.